The two properties on Mount Desert Island each are listed for more than $11 million — one in Northeast Harbor for $11.6 million and another in Bar Harbor for $11.2 million.

The Northeast Harbor property, which sits on a 1-5-acre parcel on Peabody Drive that overlooks the mouth of the local harbor, has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Built in 2006, the house comes with a deep-water dock, a workout room, outdoor terraces overlooking the ocean and an in-law apartment.

The town of Mount Desert has assessed the total value of property on Peabody Drive, including the house, at just shy of $5 million. The town uses the assessment to determine the property’s tax value

In the Bar Harbor village of Hulls Cove, a four-house oceanfront family compound is on the market for $11.2 million. The main house, built in 1993, has 5 bedrooms, a bocce court, a croquet lawn and a private dock. Also located on the 9-acre property are two 3-bedroom houses and an 800-square foot guest cabin.

The town’s assessed value of the property also is just shy of $5 million.

In the St. George village of Port Clyde, a waterfront home off Drift Inn Road is on the market for $10.9 million. Built in 2013, it sits on 32 acres overlooking Mosquito Island and comes with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and a private dock.

Also on the property are two separate guest cottages, one with 3 bedrooms and one with 2 bedrooms, and an outdoor swimming pool with an adjoining pool house that includes a one-bedroom apartment. There is an outdoor basketball court with an adjoining recreation building and two custom-built barns.

The basketball court has Duke University’s Blue Devils logo painted on it, which is a nod to the alma mater of the property’s current owner, former Aflac president Paul Amos II.

The town’s assessed value of the property is $5.2 million.

Another mansion located far inland in Greenville, which sits on 260 acres and comes with its own 9-hole golf course, also is on the market for $12.8 million.