Maine’s housing market may be cooling down, but that doesn’t seem to apply to luxury residential properties on the coast, which continue to be listed for historically high prices.
For someone looking to spend around $11 million, there are a few mansions in coastal Maine to choose from. There is a waterfront family compound in Bar Harbor with four houses on it; a 7,400 square-foot waterfront mansion in Northeast Harbor; and a waterfront home in St. George with two guest houses, an outdoor basketball court, and a pool house.
The two properties on Mount Desert Island each are listed for more than $11 million — one in Northeast Harbor for $11.6 million and another in Bar Harbor for $11.2 million.
The Northeast Harbor property, which sits on a 1-5-acre parcel on Peabody Drive that overlooks the mouth of the local harbor, has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Built in 2006, the house comes with a deep-water dock, a workout room, outdoor terraces overlooking the ocean and an in-law apartment.
The town of Mount Desert has assessed the total value of property on Peabody Drive, including the house, at just shy of $5 million. The town uses the assessment to determine the property’s tax value
In the Bar Harbor village of Hulls Cove, a four-house oceanfront family compound is on the market for $11.2 million. The main house, built in 1993, has 5 bedrooms, a bocce court, a croquet lawn and a private dock. Also located on the 9-acre property are two 3-bedroom houses and an 800-square foot guest cabin.
The town’s assessed value of the property also is just shy of $5 million.
In the St. George village of Port Clyde, a waterfront home off Drift Inn Road is on the market for $10.9 million. Built in 2013, it sits on 32 acres overlooking Mosquito Island and comes with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and a private dock.
Also on the property are two separate guest cottages, one with 3 bedrooms and one with 2 bedrooms, and an outdoor swimming pool with an adjoining pool house that includes a one-bedroom apartment. There is an outdoor basketball court with an adjoining recreation building and two custom-built barns.
The basketball court has Duke University’s Blue Devils logo painted on it, which is a nod to the alma mater of the property’s current owner, former Aflac president Paul Amos II.
The town’s assessed value of the property is $5.2 million.
Another mansion located far inland in Greenville, which sits on 260 acres and comes with its own 9-hole golf course, also is on the market for $12.8 million.