The Portland Police Department said two of its officers saved the life of a person who had overdosed on Cedar Street on Tuesday.

Police said bystanders gave the person several doses of Narcan, but remained unconscious and without a pulse.

Officer Garrick Rogers began giving the person CPR. After five minutes, Officer Jordin Jackson took over and the person started breathing again.

“Without the quick response and life-saving techniques administered by our officers, this could have been a life lost,” Portland police Chief Heath Gorham said. “I am so proud of the professionalism and compassion that our officers demonstrate every single day here in Portland.”

As of Wednesday, there have been 337 overdoses in Portland, with 37 deaths. The city’s officers have administered Narcan 61 times as of Monday, according to the Portland Police Department.

That compares with 331 overdoses and 21 deaths in 2021, and 294 overdoses and 36 deaths in 2020.