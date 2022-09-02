The University of Maine Department of Art will host the Art & Creative Ecologies Series of talks, panels and workshops during the 2022-23 academic year.

Funded by a University of Maine Arts Initiative Seed Grant, the series features presentations, panels and workshops by visiting scholars and artists addressing the ways that contemporary art and creative practices engage ecological processes and crises. Learn more about the Arts Initiative on the Department of Art website.



The first event is a keynote with T.J. Demos, professor of art history and visual culture and director of the Center for Creative Ecologies at UC Santa Cruz, on Monday, Sept. 12 at 3 p.m. at 107 Normal Smith Hall and via Zoom. Demos’ research focuses on the intersections of contemporary art, radical politics and ecology. More information and registration is available on the event webpage.