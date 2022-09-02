Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Wow! After reading the Bangor Daily News’ recent editorial “Worst Maine travel piece of the year,” you’d think Mainers are thin skinned and are easily offended. While I agree that Cindy Adams could have left out the body shaming remarks, the rest of the column covers a lot about what is best about Maine — friendly, seafood, lobsters, ocean, lighthouses, beaches, open skies, trees.

Even her remarks about our fashion and love of beer are true. Just think of all the craft breweries we have here in Maine. L.L. Bean is certainly a destination for tourists and locals alike.

This article was written for New Yorkers and probably many of Adams’ readers would be inclined to leave the hot, cramped city and take to the sea and woods up here in the great state of Maine!

Karen Jo Young

Corea