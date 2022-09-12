BANGOR – Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank and its parent company, The First Bancorp, recently announced the promotion of Parker Sanderson at First National Wealth Management.

Sanderson has been promoted to assistant portfolio manager. He joined First National Wealth Management in 2021 as an investment assistant and is a graduate of the University of Southern Maine. Sanderson will be based in Bangor.



First National Bank, a subsidiary of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNLC) is an independent community bank with 18 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties. For more information about First National Bank or First National Wealth Management, please call 1-800-564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com.