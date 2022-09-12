Saco & Biddeford Savings will host a free drive-thru shredding event at its branch in Biddeford on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon, or until the truck is full. The event is open to the public.

Community members and businesses are encouraged to bring up to two boxes of documents (cancelled checks, old bills and invoices, medical records, etc.) for safe and confidential shredding. Shredding will be provided by Without A Trace® Mobile Shredding. Staff will assist with disposing shredding materials. For the most up to date information, please visit http://www.sbsavings.bank/shredding-event.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the Biddeford Food Pantry.

Details are below.

What: Free drive-thru shredding event

When: Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon, or until the truck is full.

Where: Saco & Biddeford Savings, 160 Shops Way Rte 111, Biddeford, ME, 04005

Event will take place in the parking lot next to Michaels Craft Store.

Who: Open to the public. All community members are invited to attend.

Highlights: Free, safe, and confidential shredding for up to two boxes of documents (per household). Canned goods or monetary donations will be accepted for the Biddeford Food Pantry.

Founded in 1827, Saco & Biddeford Savings is Maine’s oldest bank. For 195 years, SBSI has continued to meet the ever-changing needs of the customers and communities it serves. Fulfilling its commitment to mutuality, SBSI has contributed more than $4.7 million to area organizations over the last 10 years. For more information, visit http://www.sbsavings.bank, Instagram at @SBSavings, Facebook at @sacobiddefordsavings, or visit one of their locations in Saco, Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, Portland, Scarborough, South Portland or Westbrook. Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.