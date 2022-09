The two men killed in an early Saturday morning crash in Bangor have been identified.

Zachariah Flanders, 32, of Bangor and 65-year-old Orville Patterson of Glenburn were driving on Kenduskeag Avenue between Griffin Road and Broadway about 1 a.m. when their vehicles collided, according to Bangor police Sgt. Jason McAmbley.

Flanders and Patterson died at the scene, McAmbley said Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional details were released Tuesday.