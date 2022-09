Central 4 (3-3), Lee Academy 1 (2-2)

At Corinth, Jacoby Buzzard scored two goals and Jakson Pollock and Raolin Willis each added one to help lead the Red Devils to a 4-1 win over Lee Academy. Pollock added two assists and Ethan Bean added one.

Kutay Ertuk scored the lone goal for the Pandas of Lee Academy.

Nick Masters made 5 saves on 8 shots for the 3-3 Red Devils. Andrew Scott made 12 saves on 21 shots for the 2-2 Pandas.