Hermon 9, Caribou 1

Lyndsee Reed led Hermon to a 9-1 win at Pottle Field scoring 4 goals and adding an assist. Madison Stewart netted 2 goals and 2 assists. Allie Cameron tallied a goal and 2 assists, Michaela Saulter and Natalie Tardie each scored a goal and an assist. Ally Coxson and Brooke Gallop added assists.

Bella Bowden faced 5 shots saving 4. Hermon outshot Caribou 34-5.