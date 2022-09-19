HOULTON — Katahdin Trust Company is pleased to announce that Natasha McCarthy, vice president and human resources director, has been named to the ICBA Independent Banker’s “40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders” list for 2022.

The fourth annual 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders competition highlights the achievements of young community bankers across the nation. The candidates were judged on character, leadership, community involvement, and innovation. McCarthy is the only Maine banker to receive this honor in 2022 and is featured as a super connector for her drive in bringing together various bank departments and helping her colleagues feel like one team.

“Natasha works hard every day to ensure that our roughly 180 employees are happy, healthy, and engaged at work,” said Jon Prescott, president and CEO of Katahdin Trust. “I am very proud to have her leading our HR efforts and to see her chosen as one of the top 40 emerging leaders from bankers around the country.”

McCarthy joined Katahdin Trust in 2009 and has held various roles in the human resources department during her 13-year tenure. She helps to recruit and retain banking staff and oversees the benefits package and culture of employee engagement, both of which helped earn Katahdin Trust the Best Places to Work in Maine designation for the past five straight years and the 2022 Best Place for Working Parents®.

A complete list of ICBA’s 40 under 40 winners can be found online at https://independentbanker.org/2022/06/40-under-40-emerging-community-bank-leaders-in-2022/.

The Independent Community Bankers of America® creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. ICBA is dedicated exclusively to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through effective advocacy, best-in-class education, and high-quality products and services. For more information, icba.org.

Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust Company is a community bank based in Houlton, Maine with more than $965 million in assets and nearly 180 employees. The Bank offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 bank branch locations throughout northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions with a suite of digital and online banking solutions. Katahdin Trust is designated as a 2022 “Best Places to Work in Maine”, Best Place for Working Parents®, and one of American Banker’s Top 200 Community Banks in the U.S. The parent company of Katahdin Trust, Katahdin Bankshares Corp, common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.