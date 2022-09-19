SEARSPORT — Friends of Sears Island will host a Nature Art Workshop for children on Sears Island after school on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 4-5:30pm. Participants will go on a short walk to collect natural items to be used in artmaking. These materials will then be incorporated into projects at several stations where kids will make prints of leaves and assemble a fall banner to hang at home, paint and decorate a walking stick, and make nature mandala sculptures on the beach for other island visitors to find.

This program is for kids ages 6-12 with an accompanying adult. Participants must sign-up as space is limited. To register, please email outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org. Registration is complete upon receiving a confirmation email. This event is part of Friends of Sears Island’s “Science Squad,” a place-based after-school program involving children as scientists, explorers, and stewards of their environment.

This program will be led by Friends of Sears Island’s Outreach Coordinator Ashley Megquier, and board member Sandi Cirillo. Megquier is an artist who enjoys printmaking, digital illustration, community art projects, and any opportunity to explore new creative techniques. Cirillo has been a fiber/mixed media artist for over 25 years and is a retired art educator who gives many different fiber workshops. Visit her website, www.especially-for-ewe.com to see examples of Sandi’s work and a list of available workshops.

Sears Island is located on Sears Island Road off Route 1 just east of Searsport. Registered participants should park along the causeway at the end of the road and meet at the island gate by 4 p.m. Please wear footwear and outdoor gear appropriate for walking along the beach and in the woods, and bring water and a snack. No pets are permitted at public programs. In the event of inclement weather, program participants will be notified that the program is canceled.

For more information, visit friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.