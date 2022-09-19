Justice 40 | The Whole-of-Government Initiative to Ensure that Vulnerable Communities Benefit from Federal Investments in Climate and Clean Energy

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Together, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed last November and the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August will reduce toxic pollution, increase access to clean water, cut planet-warming pollution, accelerate our clean energy economy, and so much more. Even better, President Biden has committed to ensuring that at least 40 percent of the overall benefits from Federal investments in climate and clean energy flow to disadvantaged communities. Join Lashelle Johnson, State Equity Policy Director at League of Conservation Voters, to learn how the Justice40 Initiative guides the equitable implementation of federal climate and clean energy investments.

When: Friday, Sept. 23, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.