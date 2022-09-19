HANCOCK – A community pet blessing service will be at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, outdoors at the Hancock Town Monument Lot at the corner of US Route 1 and Point Road. Hosted by the Union Congregational Church of Hancock, children are invited to participate and all types of pets welcome — leashed as appropriate. Pets in carriers for pictures are welcome. Dress for the weather, and bring a chair.

In event of inclement weather, service will be at the church, 1368 Route 1. Please call 207-422-3100 questions or additional information.