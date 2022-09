MONSON — The Quarry Restaurant in Monson announces that “The Dish, CBS Saturday Morning” will air a segment on The Quarry at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Crews were in Monson recently to film the show hosted by Jeff Glor.

“The Dish” focuses on restaurants and chefs around the country doing interesting things in the preparation of food.

The Quarry Restaurant was started by Marilou as part of the Monson Arts program. Monson Arts is an artist residency program which has transformed the town.