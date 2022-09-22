Jack Farmer has joined Bar Harbor Bank & Trust as vice president, mortgage loan originator (NMLS# 583387). In this role, he helps individuals and families in Central Maine find the right financing solutions for their homes.

Farmer has more than 20 years of experience in residential lending. Prior to his career in the financial services industry, he served in a variety of management roles in the transportation industry. Farmer made the transition to the financial services industry in September 2001 when he took a position as mortgage loan officer at LFS Mortgage/Ebid Mortgage. He later served as mortgage professional at Universal Mortgage Corp and vice president, mortgage loan officer at Machias Savings Bank. Most recently, he served as a loan officer with Guild Mortgage.

Farmer earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Husson University.

Farmer is active in the community and currently serves as a member of the Loan Committee for MaineStream Finance.

He and his wife Shelly live in Carmel.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiary Bar Harbor Wealth Management. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.