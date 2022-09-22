Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I worry about the political nastiness that seems to be everywhere, even in Maine. That’s why I will be pleased to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for Gov. Janet Mills, U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, state Sen. Eloise Vitelli and state Rep. Sean Paulhus. Each one of these candidates has always treated Mainers with respect and dignity while going about their tasks of achieving important legislative results for Maine.

Legislation such as the $850 most of us received, the broadband that so many communities are achieving, the state finally fully funding its education commitment, the many much-needed environmental laws, expanded healthcare and the protection of women’s rights to make choices about her own body — these are attributable to their hard work on our behalf.

I hope people will join me in voting for these amazing candidates on Nov. 8.

Catherine Buotte

Bath