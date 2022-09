Hermon 5, Hampden 0

At Hermon, Molly Simcox and Delaney Carr each scored 2 goals apiece for the Hawks. Grace Kelly also scored for Hermon in the 5-0 win. Kelly, Makena Nevells, Ailie Erdt and Dani Holland also added assists. Hermon goalie Lydia Caron stopped all 6 shots from Hampden and also had some help from her backs. Hampden goalie Jada Bilodeau stopped 28 shots from Hermon.