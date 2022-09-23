University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a two-part online training for adults interested in becoming 4-H volunteers from 6–7 p.m. Oct. 19 and Oct. 26.

“Start Your 4-H Volunteer Journey” will explore the ways volunteers can become involved with UMaine Extension 4-H, what the 4-H youth development program is about and requirements for becoming a volunteer. Participants will also hear from youth and volunteers currently active in Extension 4-H and do a hands-on activity together.

The training is free; registration is required by Oct. 12. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/2022-23-maine-4-h-volunteer-training-registration/. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jennifer Lobley at 207-255-3345 or jennifer.lobley@maine.edu.