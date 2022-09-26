Join us on Friday, Sept. 30 at 12:30 p.m. as we explain the various pieces of safety equipment onboard an offshore lobster boat, and how to use them in an emergency situation. Safety training is a major piece of our Eastern Maine Skippers Program, making sure our communities’ youth is comfortable and confident in a vessel emergency. We’ll even fight a real fire, blow up an inflatable life raft and put some people in cold water. Don’t miss this one-hour, online presentation.

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MpJmW8yDR8aL5hJsVcEWeg.

This free series is hosted by Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries.