BAR HARBOR — Six Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees were recently recognized by the Bank’s Chairman of the Board of Directors David Woodside as well as the Bank’s Senior Executive Team at the annual Chairman’s Dinner and Celebration, held Sept. 16 in Bar Harbor. The event honors employees who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership in helping the Bank achieve its strategic goals and delivering positive outcomes for customers.

The Chairman’s Award, which is the event’s highest honor, was presented to Kristin Shaw, senior vice president commercial lending support manager, and Daryl Wentworth, senior vice president, director middle market banking. The winners are selected by the chairman of the Board of Directors in recognition of their consistent display of the Bank’s brand behaviors, strategic thinking, perseverance through challenges, ability to motivate, and several other factors.

“Kristin and Daryl are extraordinary leaders who work tirelessly to help businesses across Northern New England secure the financing they need to be successful,” said Curtis C. Simard, president and CEO of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. “They are both true professionals who are always willing to take on any challenge, and they consistently deliver on the promises they made as well as the results that help elevate Bar Harbor Bank & Trust above our competitors.”

Kristin joined the Bank in 2018 and is responsible for leading a team of commercial lending assistants charged with helping businesses secure the financing they need. She is located in Manchester, New Hampshire. Daryl also joined the Bank in 2018 and is responsible for leading the Bank’s commercial lending efforts for middle market customers. He is located in Portland.

In addition to The Chairman’s Award, the Bank’s Senior Executive Team presented the Emerging Leader Award to four employees who are high performers and display high potential for growth in the organization. The recipients of the 2022 Emerging Leader Award are:

Justin Chapman, vice president, financial planning & analysis. He joined the Bank in 2020 and is located in Bar Harbor.

Vreni Gust, vice president, product & segment marketing manager. She joined the Bank in 2016 and is located in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Laurel Hansen, vice president, residential lending manager. She joined the Bank in 2010 and is located in Peterborough, New Hampshire.

Nicholas Harvey, vice president, appraisal manager. He joined the Bank in 2021 and is located in Bangor.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiary Bar Harbor Wealth Management. For more information about Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, visit www.barharbor.bank or call 888-853-7100. Member FDIC.