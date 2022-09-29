OLD TOWN — For the fifth year, University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Beef Producers Association will host the Maine Cattlemen’s College on Saturday, Oct. 15, beginning at 9 a.m., at the J. F. Witter Teaching & Research Center, 160 University Farm Road. This year’s event will focus on forage and include topics such as grazing ecology and nutrition; pasture management and finishing; and research updates on silage and PFAS chemicals. Guest speakers Jeff Lehmkuhler, associate Extension professor and beef cattle specialist, and Gregg Rentfrow, associate Extension professor and state meat specialist, University of Kentucky, will discuss nutrition and demonstrate new alternative marketing cuts on beef, which also will be served with lunch.



Other speakers scheduled are Glenda Pereira, UMaine Extension dairy specialist and UMaine School of Food and Agriculture assistant professor; Juan Romero, UMaine School of Food and Agriculture associate professor of animal nutrition; Donna Coffin, Extension professor; and Colt Knight, associate Extension professor and state livestock specialist. The $40 fee ($25 for students) includes lunch and a silent auction to benefit the Maine Beef Producers Scholarship Fund. Limited financial assistance is available.

Register on the event website. For more information or to request reasonable accommodation, contact 207-581-2788 or melissa.libby1@maine.edu.