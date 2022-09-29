Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I continue to be baffled as to why Bangor Daily News continues to publish the Mark Trail comic strip as now written by Jules Rivera. I think the artwork is terrible, the story lines are nonsense, and the portrayal of the historic characters in the strip is embarrassing. The originator of the Mark Trail strip, Ed Dodd, and his successor, Jack Elrod, must be rolling over in their graves when they see what Rivera has done to their legacy.

Why would a newspaper with such great (and accurate) coverage of the outdoors continue to carry a daily rebuke to those who love hunting, fishing, hiking and our wonderful Maine woods? Please remove this cartoon strip from our newspaper. Any replacement would be most welcome.

Ed Linz

Greenville