Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am a proud Mainer, and I am even prouder to be standing up this fall to help elect Republicans up and down the ballot. With people’s help in our grassroots effort to elect strong Republicans, we can make a difference in Washington and Augusta to fight back against President Joe Biden and what I view as the Democrats’ far-left radical agenda.

Here in Maine, I’m working with the Republican Election Integrity Team to ensure that it is easier to vote and harder to cheat. I’ve learned so much about Maine’s election process and understand the importance of getting involved early. Thanks to this education, on election day, I will be observing at polling places to make sure that every ballot is cast legally, and I know that I’m making a difference in ensuring our elections are free and fair.

Stepping up to volunteer and joining the statewide grassroots election integrity effort has made all the difference in knowing I am actively a part of the effort to protect our elections and our children’s futures. The GOP has stepped up to put election integrity at the forefront and Maine Republicans are fighting each day to protect our elections. I hope people will join me by reaching out to the Maine Election Integrity Team at https://gopvictory.com/maine-poll-watcher-sign-up/ to volunteer today to make a difference in the future of the Pine Tree state.

Reda Edelman

Bangor