Ken Albert, president and CEO of Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice, has been appointed to serve on the National Hospice Special Focus Program Technical Expert Panel. Following the final ruling of the 2022 Home Health Prospective Payment System, the National Association for Home Care & Hospice spearheaded the creation of such a panel to ensure the program would be specifically developed with hospice programs in mind.

“CMS has chosen the very best that the hospice and home care community has to offer in selecting Ken Albert to serve on the Hospice Special Focus Program Technical Expert Panel,” said William A. Dombi, NAHC president. “Ken’s credentials and combined experience as a state survey director and as a provider of home health, hospice, and palliative care services make him an excellent choice, and we are grateful to Ken for once again volunteering his time and expertise for the good of the community.”

In addition to serving as president and CEO of Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice and the Maine Center for Palliative Medicine, Albert is the chair of the NAHC Board of Directors and former chair of the NAHC Hospice Advisory Council. Additionally, Albert is a nurse and attorney with extensive experience as a federal and state regulator, including service as the Director for the Maine Division of Licensing and Regulatory Services, during which time he oversaw the CMS Special Focus Facility program for long- term care.