Today is Friday. It is expected to be sunny to partly cloudy throughout the day, with temperatures in the low- to mid-60s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 278 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,577. Check out our tracker for more information.
Paul LePage agreed with sportsman’s group on key issues before criticizing it
The episode puts both the former governor and the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine in a strange position in the last 40 days of the election cycle.
ALSO: How to read improving polls for Democrats in Maine’s big races
Bangor teachers will wear emergency alert badges to instantly contact police
Bangor Superintendent James Tager said the need for a faster emergency alert system became apparent after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Students demand USM replace professor for allegedly saying there are only 2 sexes
The University of Southern Maine graduate students say professor Christy Hammer’s remarks were inaccurate and transphobic.
Former Maine cop to be sentenced on 14 felony charges
Jeffrey Bishop, 55, pleaded guilty last month to drug trafficking and furnishing, stealing drugs, and multiple counts of receiving stolen property.
Stonington fisheries nonprofit finds new leader
Alexa Dayton has previously held senior positions at L.L. Bean, the Gulf of Maine Research Institute and the University of Maine System.
The Bangor area’s new girls ice hockey team has its 1st coach
Michael Keim is tasked with coaching a brand-new hockey team that will include players from seven local high schools.
New candy store will bring nostalgia to downtown Dover-Foxcroft
Little Shoppe of Candy will offer a variety of retro candies, chocolate bars, jelly beans, gummy bears, fudge and other favorites
In 6th year on UMaine football team, Portland native finally gets starting role
Defensive tackle Raffaele Salamone had played in just three games during his first four seasons at the University of Maine.
Reward for information on man who walked away from Dorothea Dix increased to $2,500
Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham Lacher’s legal guardian, is asking hunters and people active in the Maine woods to keep an eye out for her son.
Northern Maine town lost more than $700,000 in 2 years
Many residents have accused the town of spending too much over the past two years, but even they were unaware of just how dire Fort Fairfield’s financial situation has become.
In other Maine news:
Indigent legal defense commission asks lawmakers to approve $13M for ‘emergency’ situation
Hawaii man pleads guilty in scheme that funneled contributions to Susan Collins’ 2020 campaign
I witnessed 2 bird migration phenomena collide in my yard
Maine CDC: Maine on track to break tick-borne disease records this year