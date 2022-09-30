Today is Friday. It is expected to be sunny to partly cloudy throughout the day, with temperatures in the low- to mid-60s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.

Another 278 COVID-19 cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,577. Check out our tracker for more information.

The episode puts both the former governor and the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine in a strange position in the last 40 days of the election cycle.

Bangor Superintendent James Tager said the need for a faster emergency alert system became apparent after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The University of Southern Maine graduate students say professor Christy Hammer’s remarks were inaccurate and transphobic.

Jeffrey Bishop, 55, pleaded guilty last month to drug trafficking and furnishing, stealing drugs, and multiple counts of receiving stolen property.

Alexa Dayton has previously held senior positions at L.L. Bean, the Gulf of Maine Research Institute and the University of Maine System.

Michael Keim is tasked with coaching a brand-new hockey team that will include players from seven local high schools.

Little Shoppe of Candy will offer a variety of retro candies, chocolate bars, jelly beans, gummy bears, fudge and other favorites

Defensive tackle Raffaele Salamone had played in just three games during his first four seasons at the University of Maine.

Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham Lacher’s legal guardian, is asking hunters and people active in the Maine woods to keep an eye out for her son.

Many residents have accused the town of spending too much over the past two years, but even they were unaware of just how dire Fort Fairfield’s financial situation has become.

