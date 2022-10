Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

A Bruce Poliquin for Congress commercial currently running on television says that inflation caused by President Joe Biden is forcing people to choose between food, gas and freezing.

Well, unlike Poliquin’s ad writers, I think most people are smart enough to safely eliminate one of those choices.

Lawrence Reichard

Belfast