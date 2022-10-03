Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Voting is a right given to citizens in the U.S. who are 18 years and older. I’m 95 years old, and even though it has been quite a few years since I voted in my first election, the importance of it hasn’t faded. I still vote in every single election — city, state and federal. I hope people will join me in encouraging all older Mainers to get out and vote this year. Older voters have a proud tradition of casting their ballots, and that’s just what we need.

People should think about the issues that matter to them and then find out where the candidates stand so they can make the decision that works best for them and their family. This is vitally important as many issues are at stake. The protection of Medicare and Social Security, and state issues like paid family medical leave, long-term care reform and addressing rising utility costs.

There are many ways people can vote in Maine, and if they need help finding out how, when or where to cast your ballot, I suggest going to aarp.org/mevotes where they will find all the latest information. However people choose to vote, I applaud them! This is the perfect way for us to remind the candidates that the older Maine voter is a force not to be underestimated.

Margie Higgins

Volunteer

AARP Maine

Bangor