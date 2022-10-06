BANGOR, Maine — Maine Discovery Museum will be hosting its annual gala, ReDiscover the ‘90s Party, on Nov. 12 rediscovering its roots to help build a foundation for the future. The 21-plus party starts at 5:30 p.m. with a VIP cocktail reception at Queen City Cinema Club, sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank, and continues from 6:30-9 p.m. with the main event at the museum.

The VIP cocktail reception will include plenty of food, two drink tickets, a ticket for a VIP raffle, and the full experience of our neighbors at Queen City Cinema Club. The reception is open to all; however, the number of tickets will be limited.

The main event at MDM will feature three floors of ’90s-themed fun for everyone. The first floor will welcome guests with champagne, food, and a lounge area. The second floor will host a live DJ, a dance floor, and a cash bar. The third floor will be filled with games and snacks. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enter a best-dressed contest where votes will be taken by cash donation, and the top three vote-getters will win bragging rights along with a prize. There will also be opportunities to win unique raffle items throughout the evening, all in support of the Maine Discovery Museum.

Malorie Sprague, MDM board member, and Events Committee chair, explains, “We are looking forward to getting our supporters together to celebrate and experience the Maine Discovery Museum in a fun and unique way. The funds raised from the gala are essential to support the mission of the Museum and to ensure relevant programming and exhibits in the future.”

In February of this past year, Maine Discovery Museum emerged from an almost two-year pandemic closure to reopen. That doesn’t mean MDM was quiet – the small but fierce team of 5 full-time employees and a few volunteers spent that time creating Discovery Kits, launching the Maine Science Podcast, and building strong (and ongoing) partnerships with other organizations. And it wasn’t just our doors that re-opened; we welcomed the return of the Maine Science Festival in March, which included five days celebrating Maine science and the long-awaited world premiere of The Warming Sea. The ‘90s Party Gala will be our first fundraising event since 2019.

Kate Dickerson, interim executive director of MDM, noted, “MDM started as an idea at a community forum in 1997 and has served over 1.5 million people since its opening in 2001. We think returning to our roots for our annual Gala will be a lot of fun and help remind people how long we’ve been serving our community. The Gala presents an opportunity to celebrate our work and raise funds so we can continue to meet our mission and cultivate curiosity with our programs and events.”

“Bangor Savings Bank is proud to continue to support the Maine Discovery Museums’ Annual Gala and is grateful for the work that they do to help bring science awareness and education to the community, children, and adult learners throughout Maine and beyond,” explained Jaclyn Silk, regional market manager, Bangor Savings Bank, and vice chair of MDM’s Board of Directors.

Tickets are available online at www.mainediscoverymuseum.org/gala.

We encourage those who cannot make the event to consider donating; no amount is too small to make a difference.