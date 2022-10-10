ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk about initiatives by the federal government to address climate change and environmental justice featuring David Cash, the New England regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.

During his talk, titled “The Biden-Harris Agenda for Climate and Justice: Huge Challenges, Endless Opportunities,” Cash will discuss various aspects of the administration’s climate justice agenda, including the recent Inflation Reduction Act, which will enable his agency and others to invest billions of dollars in deploying zero-emission technologies.

Prior to joining EPA, Cash was the dean of the John W. McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies at the University of Massachusetts Boston. He also spent a decade in the Massachusetts state government where he held a range of senior positions working to transform environmental and energy policy. In all these senior roles, he collaborated across government and with communities and the private sector to craft and implement innovative science-based policies around climate, environmental justice, energy, job creation, water, land use, waste management and grid modernization.

All talks in the Mitchell Center’s Sustainability Talks series are free and will be offered both remotely via Zoom and in person at 107 Norman Smith Hall on the UMaine campus in Orono. Registration is required to attend remotely via Zoom; to register and receive connection information, see the event webpage.

Please note that face coverings are required for all persons attending Mitchell Center Sustainability Talks. For the latest UMaine health and safety guidance, please see umaine.edu/return.

Updates for this event will be posted to the event webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ruth Hallsworth at 207-581-3196 or hallsworth@maine.edu.