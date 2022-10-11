For years, Peter Kelleher, who is known as the “Soupman,” has traveled around New England giving out homemade soup and clothing to people experiencing homelessness.

Kelleher’s activism came from personal loss. His son died of an opioid overdose while he was homeless.

However, the board of directors of Support the Soupman has disbanded the charity and terminated Kelleher as CEO.

The board said it uncovered severe misappropriation committed by Kelleher.

The board said it is donating the charity’s remaining funds to proven, trustworthy and established organizations.