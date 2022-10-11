Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to low 60s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine.
‘The job is going to chew them up’: Child abuse cases have profound effects on cops
Child abuse, neglect and deaths can be the most disturbing cases police officers encounter.
The mirror-image campaigns on either side of the Maine-New Hampshire line
While Maine Republicans often nod longingly to the Granite State’s lack of income and sales taxes, the states have similarly liberal cultural attitudes
Report finds Maine hasn’t enforced law requiring schools teach Wabanaki studies
Most Maine school districts have generally failed to “appropriately” include Wabanaki studies in their curriculum.
Why a mammogram didn’t detect this Clifton woman’s tumors
Although a biopsy confirmed that the lump was cancerous, a follow-up mammogram didn’t show anything of concern due to her dense breast tissue.
Beal University launches Maine’s 1st cannabis science program
Beal University hopes the new degree program will help place students into careers in a growing and lucrative industry.
How one of the oldest traveling carousels ended up at an Orrington museum
The ride, built in 1894 by the Armitage-Herschell Co. in upstate New York, is one of the oldest remaining traveling carousels in existence.
Activists rally against proposed Sears Island wind project
Attendees of the rally say they support renewable energy projects, even in the Searsport region — just not at Sears Island.
Downtown Waterville consignment shop is relocating to Portland
Madlyn’s New and Used Consignment Shop is leaving during a period of major revitalization in downtown Waterville.
Maine hunter passes on 2 bull moose before bagging one with a 47-inch antler spread
“The moments leading up to when I finally pulled the trigger were the most intense, most electrifying and most incredible of my hunting career.”
Maine’s antlerless deer permits finally go on sale Tuesday
After a weeklong delay, hunters will have a chance to buy one of more than 38,000 permits to take antlerless deer.
These are the high school football teams clinging to playoff spots
With a cut off point being placed in each class and region in high school football this fall, teams are now jockeying for position atop the Crabtree standings.
A parrot named Nando is missing in Bangor
How Janet Mills and Paul LePage met economic challenges
Portland police warn residents to lock doors after burglaries
Man shot outside Auburn school
Bangor avenges recent loss with 2-1 girls soccer win over Brewer
UMaine football’s improved running game was its key to victory over Hampton
Hermon’s Mike Hopkins wins $5K at Speedway 95’s season-ending race