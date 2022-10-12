Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

To the attention of my fellow educators: When you vote please remember the lack of support, the denigration of teachers, the proposed cuts to education and the freezing of pensions that came with the previous governor. It has taken the present administration to finally bring the increase in funds that have been so needed.

Only now have retirees received the increases in their pensions that they deserved and needed. I vividly recall the many negative statements and blame for every perceived educational problem that teachers and educators received from the previous governor.

Working professionals and retirees in the field of education need the support and encouragement that has been available through the Mills Administration. Please keep this in mind as you vote.

Nancy L. Gilbert

Durham