As a resident of a coastal town in Senate District 7, I am particularly concerned with the effects of climate change on our town, county, and state. The rising tides are causing erosion along the coast and threaten such infrastructure as sewage plants, wharves, and causeways. Rising temperatures in our bays threaten our fisheries and marine resources, thus threatening the main economic engine of Down East Maine.

There is one candidate who stands out for her knowledge, leadership, and commitment to protecting the Down East environment. In her years as a state representative and now as a state senator, Nicole Grohoski has proven to be an outspoken and strong advocate for environmental issues. She is the one I am planning to vote for on Nov. 8. She is not only an outstanding individual with tremendous energy and knowledge, but also exhibits the ability to work with other elected officials to bring about the change in Augusta that we need now to tackle the complicated and important issues related to climate.

Protecting the environment is especially important in our coastal county where our economy and livelihoods depend on marine resources and ecotourism. Please join me in voting for Nicole Grohoski for state senator in District 7.

Warren Berkowitz

Blue Hill