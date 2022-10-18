BATH — Maine Maritime Museum has named Samantha Sauer as its new director of curatorial affairs. Sauer is a mission-driven museum and cultural heritage professional with over 15 years of experience with museum, library and archival collections. She started her new position remotely in September but began her role at the museum in-person on Oct. 17.

“We are delighted to have Samantha as our new director of curatorial affairs,” said Chris Timm, executive director at Maine Maritime Museum. “Her years of experience working with museum and archival collections made her the perfect candidate for this position, as we make our collection more accessible, support emerging research, and share engaging and important maritime stories with the public. We cannot wait to see Samantha’s leadership at work as the museum expands its civic mission.”

Originally from Illinois, Sauer earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Eastern Illinois University and went on to earn a terminal degree in historical administration, also from Eastern Illinois University. Prior to joining Maine Maritime Museum, Sauer served as the curator of the Paul Findley Congressional Office Museum, the Illinois College archivist with the Khalaf Al Habtoor Archives and assistant professor of history at Illinois College. She also served as a museum educator with the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock, Arkansas, before joining Illinois College.

“During my first visit, I was struck by the museum’s dynamic campus. I was drawn to the opportunity to preserve and share inclusive and accessible stories, and I am excited to engage and support our visitors of today and tomorrow,” said Sauer. “I am honored to join the museum team, and I look forward to learning from and collaborating with my colleagues and the community.”