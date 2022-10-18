ROCKLAND — The Good Tern Coop Food Store, 750 Main Street in Rockland, is hosting a pumpkin painting in the cafe, on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 12-4 p.m. while supplies last. Open to the public at no charge; children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

The event is being organized by Good Tern Co-op staff and volunteers. Celebrate Halloween with the Good Tern Food Co-op! Bring your children for a fun, free, event! As part of Membership Appreciation Week, membership fees are waived for new members who would like to join the Co-op between Oct 24-30.



For more information, contact General Manager Erin Donovan at GM@goodtern.coop.