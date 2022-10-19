Did you know that according to ONET (The Occupational Network), the annual median wage for a Certified Nursing Assistant in Maine is $32,850 with a projected job growth of up 8 percent a year? The healthcare field was one of the top industries in 2020-2021 and continues to grow. Eastern Maine Community College‘s Katahdin Higher Education Center is pleased to announce the offering of a Certified Nursing Assistant program in East Millinocket beginning in November. Nursing assistants are nationally and locally one of the most in demand jobs in the allied healthcare field.

A nursing assistant is an individual who provides basic care under the supervision of a registered nurse. This course consists of a combination of classes in theory, laboratory, and clinical learning experiences. Learners will be given the opportunity to acquire the knowledge, skills and attitudes to function safely in a clinical setting. Those who successfully complete the course and the State of Maine Board examination will receive a State of Maine Certification for the basic Nursing Assistant. Candidates interested in applying for enrollment include a criminal background check, application, placement testing, and proof of immunization records including COVID-19 vaccine and booster(s). Candidates must present either a high school diploma or HiSet/GED. This course is scheduled to run Nov. 7 to Jan. 26, 2023, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays 1-5 p.m. for classroom, and labs, with clinicals beginning on Dec. 3 from 5:30 a.m.to 2 p.m. with Instructor Abby Ferguson, RN.

Eastern Maine Community College is pleased to offer this program at no cost with funding from the Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan through the Harold Alfond Center for the Advancement for Maine’s Workforce. The grant covers the cost of the class, all materials, textbook and criminal background check as well as the State of Maine testing. This program is open on a first come first served basis. Anyone interested in this training may also qualify for other supportive services from Eastern Maine Development Corporation.

The Katahdin Higher Education Center of EMCC is an off-campus center in the Northern Penobscot County where people can take courses, pursue degrees, and receive all the support they need to earn a degree close to home and on schedules that fit into their family and work lives. Courses are taught by faculty on-site, online, or two-way videoconferencing. Academic advising, tutoring, computer access, library services and student activities are available to help support individual student success. The Katahdin Higher Education Center is located at I Dirigo Drive East Millinocket. More information is available by calling 207-746-5741 or by emailing Jasmine at jfolster@emcc.edu.