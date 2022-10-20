Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Is anyone else feeling like the relentless inflation has emptied our pocketbooks, eating away at our paychecks, depleting our savings and retirement accounts, and leaving most Mainers making hard decisions between food, medicine, dental, clothing, transportation, housing, fuel oil, and other basic needs? There is simply not enough income to keep up with the cost of getting by.

John (Jake) Chambers is running as a Republican for Maine state representative in House District 9. Chambers intends to sponsor and support legislation to stop the reckless spending policies that are fueling inflation and help the lower- and middle-income families, retirees, and small businesses keep more of their hard-earned money, dignity, and quality of life.

Chambers strongly believes the need is great to put more people in office who are truly representative of the working class, not career politicians. Please vote for Jake Chambers in the general election on Nov. 8.

Amanda Shraeder

Pembroke

