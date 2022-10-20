Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am writing in support of Rep. Richard Evans’s reelection to the State House to represent District 31. In his first term, Evans sponsored or cosponsored bills that will address essential needs in our district — to make it easier to access health care, to increase options for health care coverage, to find ways to prevent deaths due to opioid overdose — and those bills have been signed into law. I am voting for Evans so that he can continue to make a difference in issues of such great

Importance.

I am also voting for Evans for his coalition-building skills. As Maine’s senior delegate to the American Medical Association, Evans has described staying up far into the night, discussing AMA resolutions in order to reach consensus with his fellow delegates. Evans has the experience necessary to encourage cooperation between representatives in the State House and to negotiate the best outcomes for our region.

Whether people live in Atkinson Township, Brownville, Dover-Foxcroft, Lake View Plantation, Medford, Milo, or Orneville Township, Richard Evans is working for them. We need his steady voice, his calm manner, and his coalition-building experience back in the State House. Vote for Rep. Richard Evans on Nov. 8.

Elisa Schine

Dover-Foxcroft

Election notice: The BDN will stop accepting letters and columns related to the Nov. 8 election on Thursday, Nov. 3. Not all submissions can be published.