The Waldoboro-area school district voted on Thursday night to keep an LGBTQ memoir on the shelves at its local high school’s library.

Regional School Unit 40 on Thursday voted to keep “Gender Queer: A Memoir” at the Medomak Valley High School library, according to WABI News.

The book explores the author’s real-life journey of gender identity and sexual orientation and includes illustrated images that some parents have found objectionable.

The book has sparked discussion in schools across Maine, with the Bonny Eagle School Board voting not to ban it earlier this month while Dirigo High School voted to remove it from the library.

RSU 40 serves students from Waldoboro, Washington, Warren, Union and Friendship.