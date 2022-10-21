RSU 40 voted on Thursday night to allow the LGBTQ memorial "Gender Queer" to remain at its high school's library. Credit: CBS 13/WGME

The Waldoboro-area school district voted on Thursday night to keep an LGBTQ memoir on the shelves at its local high school’s library.

Regional School Unit 40 on Thursday voted to keep “Gender Queer: A Memoir” at the Medomak Valley High School library, according to  WABI News. 

The book explores the author’s real-life journey of gender identity and sexual orientation and includes illustrated images that some parents have found objectionable.

The book has sparked discussion in schools across Maine, with the Bonny Eagle School Board   voting not to ban it earlier this month while Dirigo High School   voted to remove it from the library.

RSU 40 serves students from Waldoboro, Washington, Warren, Union and Friendship.

