BAR HARBOR — Machias Savings Bank is pleased to support the Jesup Memorial Library with a $25,000 donation to Phase 3 of its capital campaign, which will fund the library’s building expansion.

The new wing will serve as a safe, welcoming, and empowering public space in the heart of the community. It will be equipped with an elevator for full accessibility; more shelving space to expand the collection; flexible meeting spaces; climate-controlled archives; updated technology; a spacious, inviting children’s room and dedicated areas for young adults.

The donation brings Machias Savings Bank’s total donation to the Library’s capital campaign to $55,000.

“We are proud to say YES! and collaborate with an organization whose mission is enriching the lives of others through a crucial community space,” said Larry Barker, president & CEO of Machias Savings Bank. “This physical addition will ensure access for all and continue to help Bar Harbor thrive.”