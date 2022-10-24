The Bangor Daily News and CBS News 13 are hosting the second televised between Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage at 7 p.m. this evening, just under two weeks from Election Day.

Watch the debate here and follow our live blog below.

The Democratic governor has led her Republican predecessor in public polls so far, including a poll released last week that showed Mills drawing support from 49 percent of voters compared with 39 percent for LePage.

Independent Sam Hunkler, a Beals doctor, is also on the ballot, but he did not meet the debate’s qualifying threshold of winning 5 percent support in a public poll.