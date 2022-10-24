Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I will be brief. In the case of Dr. Meryl Nass, I think the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine has not done their homework and this is not the first time. Once again they are determined to relentlessly pursue charges of misinformation fueled by false claims and innuendo while refusing to define their own definition of misinformation. Nass has provable facts to back up all statements made by her and successful results of all treatments prescribed and carried out. I am one of the beneficiaries of her excellent doctoring at a time when the Maine health system had nothing to offer me.

I believe Nass’ reputation has been falsely and recklessly trashed due to a lack of due diligence by elected and appointed officials determined to drive their own one-size-fits-all agenda.

As a scientist I have seen sloppy careless science. Now I am becoming an expert on sloppy careless governance. A massive apology is due to Dr. Meryl Nass and all us, her patients who have been without our doctor for over nine months. We’re waiting.

Meg Gaunce

Owl’s Head

