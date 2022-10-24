I am writing to endorse Mike Tipping for state Senate. I believe he is a genuinely honest person, and will fight for what’s right!

I personally have struggled with not being able to afford prescriptions. I have someone extremely important to me in my life who has a debilitating disease. I’ve seen someone go through so much pain and other terrible issues because medicine is no way near affordable, or medications that actually worked and made a better quality of life have been taken off U.S. markets and only can be obtained from pharmacies outside the U.S. but are still way too expensive. There are so many others that are dealing with this particular issue as well. This is inexcusable! No one should ever have to fight like this for a better quality of life!

Mike Tipping is in our corner when it comes to this issue! He will get stuff done for us all, not just prescription costs. There are so many other issues as well. Please vote for Mike Tipping!

James Munster

Old Town

