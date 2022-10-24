Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Wait, Paul LePage wants to ” bolster ranks of Maine doctors“? This is the same governor who dismantled our public health program without any real input from professionals and the public, and eliminated dozens of public health nurses.

When he became governor there were around 50 public health nurses who had to cover our entire state; when he left office there were 20. Oh, but people loved him because he saved the state money. At what cost, I ask you?

Sylvia Tapley

Penobscot

