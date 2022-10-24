Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

For a former Wall Street operative and congressman, Bruce Poliquin seems remarkably ill-informed about one of the most pressing issues of the day.

In one of his current television spots, Poliquin asserts that “Biden and all Democrats” are responsible for the increased cost of food and fuel.

Is Poliquin not aware of the effects of the pandemic and the resultant disruption of the international supply chain in an economy that is recovering? Is he not aware of the recent decision by OPEC nations to decrease oil production? Does he not know of the effects of the war in Ukraine and that inflation, like the pandemic, is an international problem and that many countries (e.g., Britain) are dealing with greater inflation?

I’m not sure that I want someone so apparently unaware representing me in Washington.

Bob Meggison

Belfast

Election notice: The BDN will stop accepting letters and columns related to the Nov. 8 election on Thursday, Nov. 3. Not all submissions can be published.