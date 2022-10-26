A blaze that destroyed a building in Embden on Tuesday morning was the second fire at a marijuana facility in the state in the past month.

The Embden facility fire at 215 Wentworth Road was reported at around 8 a.m. by someone who had driven through the area, the Morning Sentinel reported.

The building was almost totally destroyed in the blaze, officials said. One outbuilding appeared to have escaped with little damage, but the first floor of the main building was gutted by the fire and had started to collapse in on itself by the time first responders arrived.

While multiple people had been inside at the time the fire broke out, no severe injuries were reported. One person was treated for smoke inhalation at Redington-Fairview General Hospital, according to the Sentinel.

Due to the extensive damage, the cause of the fire was not determined on Tuesday. The blaze may have started due to an electrical issue, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told the Sentinel.

The Embden facility is the second marijuana growing facility to catch fire this past month. A Vassalboro facility on Cushnoc Road was completely destroyed in an overnight blaze on Oct. 15. The cause of that blaze has not been determined.

A separate growing facility in Vassalboro also caught fire in February, after an accidental fire broke out at a Webber Pond Road building.