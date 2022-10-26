An 18-year-old died after his motorcycle crashed into the back of a school bus in Gorham on Tuesday night.

Casey Southworth of Norway struck the bus while it was attempting to make a left-hand turn from Route 202 onto Libby Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Portland Press Herald reported. Southworth’s motorcycle bounced off the back of the bus, deflecting into the path of an oncoming car, officials said.

Southworth was transported to Maine Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The bus involved in the crash had been carrying members of the Windham High School field hockey team to a state quarterfinals playoff game, the Press Herald reported. There were no injuries reported among the student athletes.

Route 202 was closed for a number of hours on Tuesday afternoon following the crash.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, and anyone who may have information on the crash can contact the Gorham Police Department at 207-222-1660.