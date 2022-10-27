Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am so happy to be voting for Ambureen Rana for House District 21 this fall. Having been witness to her inspiring advocacy work in our LGBTQ communities and in the area of reproductive justice, I know firsthand that Rana is a compassionate, intelligent, and creative change maker.

Ambureen Rana not only cares deeply about the people of Maine but, as her record of work attests, she works tirelessly to empower us all to thrive.

Amy Blackstone

Bangor

