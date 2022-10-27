Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Like many, if not most, Mainers (new and old), I worry about the price of food, heat and gas. We need to be able to feed our families, heat our homes and drive wherever we need to go in a mostly rural state. While these are important issues, we can’t lose sight of the fact that women are in danger of losing the fundamental right to make choices about their own bodies.

Economies go up and down, but if we lose these freedoms, it could be for a very long time, if not forever. Don’t think it can’t happen in Maine; it’s a slippery slope. Gov. Janet Mills will protect women’s rights and those of all Mainers. People should think of their children and their grandchildren, and the rights they may or may not have in the future. Vote for Janet Mills along with Democrats down the ticket.

Linda Hjortland

Bath

