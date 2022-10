Saturday, Oct. 29

8-player small school North semifinals

Held at site of higher seed

No. 5 Orono vs. No. 1 Dexter, 1 p.m.



Class C North quarterfinals

Held at site of higher seed

No. 5 Winslow vs. No. 4 Nokomis, 1 p.m.

No. 8 Belfast vs. No. 1 Medomak Valley, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

8-player small school North semifinals

Held at site of higher seed

No. 3 Mattanawcook/Lee/Penobscot vs. No. 2-Stearns/Schenck, 7 p.m.

8-player small school South semifinals

Held at site of higher seed

No. 3 Dirigo vs. No. 2 Maranacook, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Old Orchard Beach vs. No. 1 Mountain Valley, 7 p.m.

8-player large school North semifinals

Held at site of higher seed

No. 3 Waterville vs. No. 2 Morse, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Camden Hills vs. No. 1 Mount Desert Island, 7 p.m.

8-player large school South semifinals

Held at site of higher seed

No. 4 Gray-New Gloucester vs. No. 1 Mt. Ararat, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Spruce Mountain vs. No. 2 Yarmouth, 7 p.m.

Class B North quarterfinals

Held at site of higher seed

No. 5 Gardiner vs. No. 4 Falmouth, 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Lawrence vs. No. 3 Windham, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Brewer vs. No. 2 Skowhegan, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Mt. Blue vs. No. 1 Cony, 7 p.m.

Class B South quarterfinals

Held at site of higher seed

No. 5 Biddeford vs. No. 4 Kennebunk, 6 p.m.

No. 8 Noble vs. No. 1 Portland, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Marshwood vs. No. 3 South Portland, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Gorham vs. No. 2 Massabesic, 7 p.m.

Class C North quarterfinals

Held at site of higher seed

No. 6 MCI vs. No. 3 Oceanside, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Hampden Academy vs. No. 2 Hermon, 7 p.m.

Class C South quarterfinals

Held at site of higher seed

No. 5 Cheverus vs. No. 4 York, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Fryeburg Academy vs. No. 3 Cape Elizabeth, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

8-player small school North quarterfinals

Held at site of higher seed

Mattanawcook/Lee/Penobscot 58, Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCA/Southern Aroostook 56

Orono 51, Bucksport 46



8-player small school South quarterfinals

Held at site of higher seed

Dirigo 47, Boothbay 28

Maranacook 28, Sacopee Valley 8

Old Orchard Beach 44, Telstar 6